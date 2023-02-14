Open in App
Charleston, WV
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion building construction begins in Charleston, West Virginia

By Isaac Taylor,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BHivr_0knKDWbD00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Construction on the YWCA’s Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion started on Tuesday.

According to a release from the YWCA, the construction is beginning thanks to a $100,000 investment from BHE Renewables and BHE GT&S.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The YWCA says the center will bring discussion, activities and celebrations to “help bridge the gap on issues of racism.”

“This investment in our community enables us to offer a safe space to facilitate important community conversations and moves us forward in our mission to eliminate racism,” Jennifer Goddard, CEO of YWCA Charleston, said. “We are thankful for BHE Foundation’s generosity to help realize this mission.”

Shelter opens new ‘technology corner’ in Charleston

The YWCA says the opening is scheduled for sometime in 2023. It will be located at 412 Elizabeth St. in Charleston.

BHE Renewables is a “wholly-owned subsidiary” of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The press release says they invest in solar, wind, geothermal and hydro projects all across the nation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
Free tool for small Charleston, West Virginia, businesses to see data, market research launches
Charleston, WV16 hours ago
Huntington, West Virginia, Mayor Steve Williams hears ideas, concerns about the city from Marshall University students
Huntington, WV1 day ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs Marshall memorial day bill
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Logan County, West Virginia, volunteer firefighter passes away
Logan, WV17 hours ago
Road back open in front of Rural King in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
Cross Lanes, WV21 hours ago
Highest-rated IPA-style beers made in West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
DOH gives update on lane closures planned for road project in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Woman ordered to pay restitution for embezzling money from housing authority in Kanawha County, West Virginia
Charleston, WV15 hours ago
U.S. Marshals offer $2.5k reward for West Virginia fugitive
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Police cruiser involved in 2-vehicle crash in Charleston, West Virginia
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Big wind, big heat for February in WV, KY & OH
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Residents can return to homes after Nitro gas leak
Nitro, WV23 hours ago
Crews on scene of fire at plant in Fayette County, West Virginia
Alloy, WV2 days ago
Huntington Police seeking 2 runaway West Virginia juveniles
Huntington, WV2 days ago
Dunbar man pleads guilty to $16,000 COVID-19 scheme in West Virginia
Dunbar, WV2 days ago
Charleston Police investigating after body found near Yeager Airport in West Virginia
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Ripley High School student gets pre-trial diversion in battery case
Ripley, WV1 day ago
Ohio man arrested on drug charges in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Best places to get ice cream, gelato in Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia
Charleston, WV13 hours ago
Man rescued from storm drain in Cabell County, West Virginia
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Another record day of heat in February
Huntington, WV14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy