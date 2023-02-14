Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion building construction begins in Charleston, West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Construction on the YWCA’s Center for Racial Equity and Inclusion started on Tuesday.

According to a release from the YWCA, the construction is beginning thanks to a $100,000 investment from BHE Renewables and BHE GT&S.

The YWCA says the center will bring discussion, activities and celebrations to “help bridge the gap on issues of racism.”

“This investment in our community enables us to offer a safe space to facilitate important community conversations and moves us forward in our mission to eliminate racism,” Jennifer Goddard, CEO of YWCA Charleston, said. “We are thankful for BHE Foundation’s generosity to help realize this mission.”

The YWCA says the opening is scheduled for sometime in 2023. It will be located at 412 Elizabeth St. in Charleston.

BHE Renewables is a “wholly-owned subsidiary” of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. The press release says they invest in solar, wind, geothermal and hydro projects all across the nation.

