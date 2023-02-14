'Absolutely terrifying'

Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing after a shelter-in-place order was lifted early Tuesday. A gunman opened fire Monday night at MSU, killing three students and wounding five more, before fatally shooting himself after an hours-long manhunt that forced frightened students to hide in the dark. AP photo / Al Goldis

As she was sprinting across the lawn on Michigan State University’s East Lansing campus late Monday night, Kaytlyn Wantz made a hurried cellphone call to her parents to let her know there was an active shooter on campus.

In her mind, the Grand Haven High School graduate says she kept thinking, “These can’t be my last words to my parents.”

Wantz, 19 and a freshman at MSU, shared her harrowing story from Monday night, as she and dozens of fellow students made several desperate dashes across campus in the wake of a shooting that left three students dead and several others injured.

Wantz was in the Akers Hall dining room, where she works, when the first shots were fired at around 8:20 p.m.

“I went and asked one of the supervisors what was going on, and she told me there was an active shooter on campus and we were in a ‘shelter-in-place’ at the moment, so she wasn’t letting anyone in our out,” Wantz said.

For an hour, Wantz sat in the dining hall with about 50 to 60 other students. Then they heard a rumor that the shooter had entered Owen Hall and IM East, which are right across the street from Akers Hall.

“At that point, we got a little more panicked,” Wantz said. “We put the blinds down and started to move barricades toward the door.”

She was helping push tables toward one door when she turned and saw all of the students from the other side of the dining room running her way.

“From what I heard, the students said the shooter came into the dining hall, so we all ran out as fast as we could,” Wantz said. “I never personally saw him, but a lot of people were coming toward me, so I figured, better safe than sorry.”

The group ran outside, where they encountered about 15 police officers who ordered the students to raise their hands and pull up their shirts so the police could see if they were carrying weapons. Then they were sent to a bus station a short ways from the building.

“The next thing I know, either a police officer or a student said to run, so we ran across the field, behind IM East and into the Wharton parking garage,” Wantz said.

The students remained in the parking garage for nearly an hour, with several watching Akers Hall in case the shooter should exit and come their way.

“From what I’ve heard, police had the parking garage surrounded to protect us,” Wantz said.

The students eventually made their way to a staging area near several paramedics, and waited there until they were told to walk back to their dorms, where they were ordered to continue to shelter in place.

“I was trying to remember, what did high school teach me about lockdown drills?” Wantz said. “And MSU was sending us text alerts – ‘if you see something, call 911, otherwise run, hide, fight.’ I know I’m not going to be the one to fight, so it’s going to be one of the other two.”

Through it all, she thought of her parents, Todd and Rose Wantz, who moved to Texas when Kaytlyn moved into MSU.

“My mom wanted to buy a plane ticket – she was ready to come pick me up,” Wantz said.

Instead, her boyfriend and his mother drove from Grand Haven to East Lansing and picked her up shortly after the shelter-in-place order was lifted after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

All classes and campus activities have been canceled for the next few days, but Wantz says she isn’t sure that’s enough time for her to build up the courage to return to school.

“I don’t think I’ll ever feel 100 percent safe back on campus,” she said. “I love Michigan State. It’s a great school. … But it’s nerve-wracking. It’s going to be hard going back into that dining hall.”

Parents agonize as kids deal with shooting

While the aftermath of the shooting played out in East Lansing, parents across West Michigan sat helplessly and worried about their children who attend MSU.

Allyssa Walker, senior at Michigan State University and 2020 Grand Haven High School graduate, and her mother, Carole Wexstaff. Courtesy photo / Carole Wexstaff

Grand Haven mother Carole Wexstaff said her family’s group chat was full of concerned family members as they waited for her daughter, Allyssa Walker, to respond that she was safe. Thankfully, Allyssa was at work when the shooting started, and opted to stay with a friend at an off-campus apartment.

“Yes, my daughter’s safe, but there’s so many that weren’t,” said Wexstaff, who stayed up Monday night listening to the police scanner feed and watching news updates until the shooter was located.

Wexstaff said her Allyssa, 21, is shaken up from the experience.

“She messaged everybody last night and said, ‘I want everybody to know that I love you all and you mean everything to me,’” Wexstaff said. “That just made me bawl. She knows anything is possible.”

With classes on campus canceled for the rest of the week, Wexstaff said her daughter planned to come home Tuesday.

“I don’t want to send her back,” Wexstaff said. “I’m nervous about it. We have talked about (school shootings before) because for years you watched it on TV happening to everyone else. You never expect it to happen to you.”

Nathan Suchecki’s daughter, Erica, is a graduate student at MSU. She lives in an apartment just off the main campus, and was walking home from class Monday night when the shooting took place.

“She was almost home when all this stuff happened,” said Nathan, a Grand Haven native now living in Hudsonville.

Nathan and his wife, Angela, were watching television and didn’t realize anything had happened until they received a text from Erica.

“She texted us at 9:34 (p.m.) – ‘safe at Cedar with our roommates, our doors are locked, we’re barricaded in, love you guys,’” he said. “This was the first time ABC cut to local and reported on the shootings. I’m trying to find things on social media, and my wife called my daughter, ‘What the heck is going on?’ We stayed glued to our TV and texted her every couple minutes.”

It’s a nightmare scenario for a parent, feeling helpless while your child endures a traumatic experience.

“Unfortunately, our kids have grown up in a society where this is almost the norm, but for it to happen on the campus where your kid goes to school – I don’t have the words for it,” Nathan said. “Absolutely terrifying.”