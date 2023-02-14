Petersburg man convicted of first-degree murder for 2021 fatal shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March of 2021.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a jury convicted Kevin Craig of first degree murder, abduction and several other charges after he shot and killed Erica Eldridge just outside of the home they shared in Petersburg.

On March 19, 2021, Petersburg Police officers responded to the Henry Williams Townhomes on the 500 block of S. South Street for a report of a domestic dispute. When they got there, they discovered that Eldredge had been shot. She was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound at the scene.

In addition to first-degree murder and abduction, Craig was convicted of attempted malicious wounding, shooting in public and three counts of use of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

