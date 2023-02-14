Open in App
Petersburg, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Petersburg man convicted of first-degree murder for 2021 fatal shooting

By Will Gonzalez,

9 days ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man has been convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March of 2021.

According to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, a jury convicted Kevin Craig of first degree murder, abduction and several other charges after he shot and killed Erica Eldridge just outside of the home they shared in Petersburg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08qb5G_0knKBK2T00
Home invasion victims arrested in Gloucester after responding deputies find homicide evidence, dead body

On March 19, 2021, Petersburg Police officers responded to the Henry Williams Townhomes on the 500 block of S. South Street for a report of a domestic dispute. When they got there, they discovered that Eldredge had been shot. She was pronounced dead from a single gunshot wound at the scene.

In addition to first-degree murder and abduction, Craig was convicted of attempted malicious wounding, shooting in public and three counts of use of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 6.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police investigating connection between 2 deaths in Richmond's Hillside Court
Richmond, VA17 hours ago
Man shot and killed, woman found dead in shared apartment in South Richmond
Richmond, VA17 hours ago
Arrest made in connection to bomb threats towards Hampton courts: Police
Hampton, VA23 hours ago
New: Police give timeline of choking death of Chesterfield 13-year-old
Chesterfield, VA23 hours ago
Man shot and killed – One day later, woman found dead in apartment they shared
Richmond, VA2 hours ago
Henrico County Police search for teen last seen at Motel 6 in Richmond
Richmond, VA15 hours ago
Man killed in Highland Park shooting identified as Richmond man
Richmond, VA1 day ago
18-year-old arrested after fatal shooting on Aberdeen Rd in Hampton
Hampton, VA2 days ago
Victim identified in deadly Highland Terrace shooting, Richmond police investigating
Richmond, VA1 day ago
Missing man in Richmond dies, confirmed to be Louisa prosecutor
Richmond, VA17 hours ago
Pedestrian killed in motor vehicle accident on Hundred Road in Chesterfield
Hopewell, VA17 hours ago
Driver crashes stolen car into Chesterfield yard, runs from police
Chesterfield, VA1 day ago
Man dies following shooting on Roanoke Avenue in Newport News, police say
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Car crashes into PNC Bank in Roanoke Rapids; no injuries, police say
Roanoke Rapids, NC20 hours ago
Missing Hampton man found by Virginia State Police
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Man killed in Highland Park shooting
Richmond, VA3 days ago
18-year-old dies following shooting on Roanoke Ave in Newport News
Newport News, VA2 days ago
Police: Fraud suspects tried using stolen ID, card to withdraw cash
Ashland, VA2 days ago
Man shot, killed on West Broad Street in Richmond
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Internal Richmond police report sheds light on pepper spray violations during 2020 protests
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Thomas Dale parent charged with disorderly conduct after ‘disruption’ at school
Richmond, VA3 days ago
Additional Police at L.C. Bird Following Posts
Chester, VA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy