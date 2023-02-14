Congressman delivers valentines to local veterans

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A special delivery Tuesday from a U.S. Representative showed local veterans their service is appreciated.

Congressman Larry Bucshon (R-IN) represents Indiana’s 8th District which includes the Wabash Valley. He and his office visited Majestic Care in Terre Haute on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to deliver valentines to veterans.

The valentines were made by students in pre-school through third grade.

Bucshon noted his staff came up with the idea to take part in this effort.

“It looks like it’s going to be pretty successful,” says Bucshon. “This is the first time we’ve done it but I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to really show today when we see the smiles on the residents’ faces,” Bucshon said.

Bucshon also mentioned schools all across his district took part in making the valentines.

