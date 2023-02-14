Open in App
Struthers, OH
See more from this location?
WKBN

Local bridge to be replaced

By Jennifer Rodriguez,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33v88G_0knK9yMm00

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Struthers is replacing a bridge, thanks to federal funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

The city will receive up to $919,730 in federal funds through the Municipal Bridge Program to replace the Wetmore Drive Bridge.

“We are very thankful to ODOT for funding our Wetmore Bridge replacement and for the relationship we have built. They understand our needs as a small city. This project would have been a substantial cost for us,” said Mayor Cat Miller.

Ohio Gov. DeWine speaks on train derailment

The bridge runs right through Yellow Creek Park, which is part of Mill Creek Park.

“Mill Creek MetroParks supports the Wetmore Avenue bridge replacement project as it will undoubtedly improve safety and enhance the user experience through Yellow Creek Park.  The MetroParks looks forward to working with ODOT and the City of Struthers to implement this critical infrastructure project,” said Justin Rogers, director of Planning and Operations.

Construction of the bridge is set to begin in the early spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Project to improve Route 224 in Boardman advancing
Boardman, OH16 hours ago
Brockovich, local officials to discuss train derailment
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
Man injured in crash near Mill Creek Park
Youngstown, OH5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Road to reopen following sinkhole repair in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
Norfolk Southern to dig up soil, replace tracks in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Business claims contaminated East Palestine soil is being dumped by its property
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
Wait, Did Officials Just Pretend to Drink the Tap Water in East Palestine?
East Palestine, OH18 hours ago
Derailed train debris left 10 miles away from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Rollover alters traffic on I-680 in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
FirstEnergy working to restore power in Youngstown
Youngstown, OH1 day ago
‘Cowboy Dave’ aids East Palestine residents
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
ODNR: Approx. 38,200 fish dead in E. Palestine derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Girard mayor’s new project inspired by popular theater
Girard, OH11 hours ago
Four systemic safety issues the East Palestine crash report may point to
East Palestine, OH4 hours ago
Norfolk Southern warns E. Palestine residents of potential scams
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Who else will appear in East Palestine this week?
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Texas and Michigan getting toxic waste and contaminated soil from East Palestine
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
City of Sharon celebrates riverwalk reopening
Sharon, PA1 day ago
Man living near East Palestine train derailment site dealing with debris on his property
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
‘We need help,’ East Palestine business owner says of government
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Firewood spills from trailer, causes collision
Meadville, PA22 hours ago
Ohio EPA video explains water testing as well owners await results
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Norfolk warns of ‘fake’ orange flyers in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Firefighter falls through floor at Warren fire
Warren, OH18 hours ago
Last audit of Norfolk Southern noted issues that ‘may raise’ risk of train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
One of Youngstown’s oldest houses to be repurposed
Youngstown, OH3 days ago
Communities surrounding East Palestine concerned for water too
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Local community responds to water testing fee
Leetonia, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy