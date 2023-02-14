Vigil planned at MSU to honor victims of campus shooting that left 3 dead, 5 wounded

EAST LANSING (WWJ) -- A candlelight vigil is being planned for three students who died and five others who are clinging to life after a mass shooting at Michigan State University on Monday night.

The ceremony will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the gathering place known as 'The Rock' on the East Lansing campus, where students have been leaving flowers and other tributes.

Meanwhile, at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, there are plans for a vigil on the Diag at Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The vigil was announced in a statement from U-M President Santa J. Ono, who also gave words of support to the MSU community and the families and friends of those who were lost and wounded.

Via President.umich.edu —

“ Our hearts are broken with the Michigan State University family following last night’s horrific shooting. We wish for a speedy recovery of the wounded, and we pray for comfort and grace for the loved ones of those so suddenly lost.

I know many in our community are reeling from this event as you have friends or family who belong to the MSU community. I encourage us all to take a moment to show our appreciation and support for one another. Support resources are available on campus for students, faculty and staff.

Provost Laurie McCauley and I have reached out to our counterparts at MSU, offering any assistance that we might provide them at this time...Let us do all we can to support one another, and our MSU family, in this hour of tragedy and need."

In Metro Detroit, hundreds are expected to gather in Troy on Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. for a vigil at Kensington Church, located at 1825 E Square Lake Road.

On Monday evening just after 8:15 p.m., the suspect — 43-year-old Anthony McRae of Lansing — opened fire in Berkey Hall, killing two students and wounding others. He later entered the nearby Union building, firing more shots that resulted in the death of another student.

McRae, who had no known connection to the university, later died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound about five miles off-campus after he was approached by officers around midnight on Feb. 14.

The students lost in the shooting have since been identified by MSU police as Brian Fraser, a 20-year-old sophomore from Grosse Pointe, Alexandria Verner, a 20-year-old a junior from Clawson, and Arielle Anderson, a 19-year-old junior from Gross Pointe.

Meanwhile, the five students who survived remain in critical condition, and are currently receiving treatment at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.