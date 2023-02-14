Richard McGoldrick Sr.

Richard Francis McGoldrick Sr. 88 of Wall, NJ died Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. Born in West Orange, NJ to Helen and John McGoldrick. Richard lived in Bloomfield, NJ and Lords Valley, PA before moving to Wall 6 years ago. He was a graduate of Montclair State University, he worked for PSE&G in Newark and East Orange for 37 years retiring as Supervisor. After his retirement, he went to work for another 10 years at the Engineering Department in West Orange. He served in the Army National Guard 102 Armored Division, West Orange, NJ as a Sergeant Tank Commander for 11 years. Richard was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield, NJ. He was proud to be Irish and of his Irish heritage. He loved spending time with his family, especially going on camping trips at Koinoinia in Highland Lake, NY. He enjoyed golf and even lived on a course while living in Lords Valley, PA. Richard was predeceased by his son Robert J. McGoldrick, his siblings, John, Thomas, Robert McGoldrick, Jane Behr and Jeanne Hemke. Surviving are his beloved wife of 66 years Evelyn (Craig) McGoldrick, his loving children, Richard McGoldrick Jr. and his wife Karen of Hampstead, NC, Susan McGoldrick-Meerdink and her husband Eric of Wall, NJ, 4 grandchildren, James McGoldrick, Grace McGoldrick, Richard C. McGoldrick, Brendan Meerdink and a sister Joan Promolo. He also leaves several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be Thursday, February 16, 2023 from 2-6pm at the O’Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Friday, February 17, 2023, 10 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 30 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042. Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair, NJ. For more information or to send condolences please visit http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard’s name to POAC Autism Services, 1989 NJ-88, Brick Township, NJ 08724.