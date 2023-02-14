Baz Luhrmann Gave Austin Butler a Special Gift When He Finished ‘Elvis’

Elvis was one of the buzziest movies of 2022 — and the acclaim for star Austin Butler just keeps coming. Butler, who totally immersed himself into the role of rock and roll icon Elvis Presley, is receiving awards and recognition from critics and fans, including the Presley family themselves.

For Butler, the opportunity to play Presley was the role of a lifetime, and he wanted to commemorate the experience by bringing home something from the movie set. As the star revealed in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon, not only did he take home a souvenir from the set, but director Baz Luhrmann also gave him a very unique gift when Elvis wrapped.

Austin Butler won a Golden Globe for his work in ‘Elvis’

Elvis details the story of Presley’s rise to fame, his contentious relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, and his complicated personal life. Heartfelt and full of immersive music, Elvis was a hit with fans and critics right from the start -and now that awards season is underway, many of these critics are honoring the film and its star with a slew of awards, nominations, and lots of positive reviews.

According to IMDb , Butler won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his work in the movie. He’s also been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor, an honor that many people think Butler will ultimately win. The Presley family has also praised Butler’s transformation into Presley, with both Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley calling out how well Butler was able to capture the spirit of the rocker.

What special item did Baz Luhrmann give Austin Butler after filming ‘Elvis’?

Butler recently opened up on Fallon’s late-night talk show about how he commemorated the experience of filming Elvis by bringing home an item from the movie set. “I kept the black leather (jacket) from the ’68 Comeback Special,” Butler said. “It’s in a box right now but I need to, like, put it on a mannequin or something. Eventually, I’ll do something.”

Butler also said that Luhrmann gave him a very meaningful gift. “Baz gave me the back of the ‘Unchained Melody’ jumpsuit…the medallion on the back of that, so I have that framed at home,” the actor said. The jumpsuit that Butler referenced is one that he wore near the very end of the film, during the iconic scene where Presley performs for legions of fans.

What’s next for Austin Butler?

Butler might have made it big for his work in Elvis , but he’s not resting on his laurels. The actor has a lot of projects lined up over the next several years, including the war drama miniseries Masters of the Air , and the highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Dune . Butler is set to portray Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two , which is set to be released in November 2023 on HBO Max.

The first installment of Dune was a massive success, and fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating what lies ahead in Dune: Part Two , and how Butler will bring the iconic science-fiction villain to life. Butler will bring his skills as an action star to bear, and reportedly, there will be a scene at the end of the film that will place Feyd-Rautha and Timothy Chalamet’s hero Paul Atreides at odds. Certainly, the acclaim that Butler is receiving for his work in Elvis will help to bring even more attention to the flick.