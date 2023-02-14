DEC Rangers rescue injured hiker on Sugarloaf Mountain

HUNTER, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — At around 3:44 p.m. on Saturday, Forest Ranger Fox of the Department of Environmental Conservation was notified by Green County 911 of an injured hiker on Sugarloaf Mountain. Rangers Fox and Peterson located the hiker, a 65-year-old from Connecticut, who had sustained an ankle injury.

Conditions on the mountain were icy, and additional Rangers were called to assist with the rescue. Ten Rangers responded, wrapped the hiker in Hydrowrap, and moved them onto a rescue sled. To navigate the terrain, technical rope rigging was required. At 11:30 p.m., the hiker was transported to the hospital.

