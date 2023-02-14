Open in App
Texas State
KTSM

How to watch Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address

By Austin KellermanAndrew Schnitker,

9 days ago

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address will air live across Texas Thursday night on 14 television markets and 16 television stations served by Nexstar, including KXAN.

Abbott’s half-hour address starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted to potentially 21 million Texans. Abbott is expected to lay out his priorities for the 88th legislative session.

The Texas Democratic Party will respond with a 10-minute rebuttal after Abbott’s address. A round-table discussion with members of the legislature and Nexstar journalists will follow the Democratic response.

Watch across Texas

  • KDAF-TV (CW) in Dallas
  • KIAH-TV (CW) in Houston
  • KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin
  • KWKT-TV (FOX) in Waco
  • KVEO-TV/KGBT-TV (NBC/MyNet) in Harlingen/Brownsville
  • KSHV-TV (FOX) in Shreveport, Louisiana
  • KTSM-TV (NBC) in El Paso
  • KETK-TV (NBC) in Tyler
  • KAMR-TV (NBC) in Amarillo
  • KAMC-TV/KLBK-TV (ABC/CBS) in Lubbock
  • KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland/Odessa
  • KFDX-TV (NBC) in Wichita Falls
  • KTAB-TV (CBS) in Abilene
  • KLST-TV (CBS) in San Angelo

How to watch

Watch on KXAN (which has temporarily moved to channel 54.5) or on a livestream on KXAN.com .

