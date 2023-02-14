Open in App
Dallas, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

These Texas cities are seeing inflation rising the most amongst other US cities: Study

By Caleb Wethington,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmKKw_0knK60K600

DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year doesn’t always bring new fun or new good news, sometimes it could bring new problems, or see one already in play worsening, like inflation.

We checked out a study conducted by WalletHub on the cities where inflation is rising the most and two Texas metros were listed in the rankings.

The study says, “Inflation is rising more quickly in some places than others, though. In order to determine the cities where inflation is rising the most – and thus is the biggest problem – WalletHub compared 23 major MSAs (Metropolitan Statistical Areas) across two key metrics related to the Consumer Price Index, which measures inflation.”

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington came in at No. 5 with Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land ranked No. 22.

Source: WalletHub Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Busy day for National Weather Service tracking down strong winds
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Missing Bowie HS student, Juarez boy found near Chihuahua City
El Paso, TX1 day ago
NMSU Extension offers diabetes cooking class in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM16 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Kaiser scores career-high 27 points as NM State tops UT-Arlington 69-60
Las Cruces, NM8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy