Open in App
Brandon, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident

By Annie MappJocelina Joiner,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hsu8P_0knK5bjp00

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — An alligator residing in a Florida neighborhood has had its mouth taped shut since December, according to one resident.

Lumsden Reserve resident Amber Lock, who shared photos of the alligator with Nexstar’s WFLA, called the actions “inhumane.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Lock said, nobody had visited her neighborhood’s retention pond to capture the reptile and relieve it of the conditions.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q6d7_0knK5bjp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbTEw_0knK5bjp00

Lock said she believes the animal’s mouth was taped shut when a trapper attempted to remove the alligator, but it’s unclear why the animal was left there.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

A spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explained that the delay was due to “confusion caused by two different permit requests made to two different trappers by members of the public.”

She said a trapper went to the location on Feb. 11 and saw the gator, but it disappeared from view anytime anyone came close to the water.

A new permit was issued on Feb. 12. The spokeswoman said the agency planned to send a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to the location to remove it from the area.

But how is the animal surviving?

According to the FWC , alligators are “opportunistic feeders,” meaning they will eat nearly anything they can capture. However, being that gators are cold-blooded, they do not need to eat often: They typically eat once a week, but can survive up to two to three years without food.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Gov. Ron DeSantis announces expansion of Florida border crisis response
Jacksonville, FL1 day ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Florida prison inmate allegedly murdered cellmate in Santa Rosa Co.: State Attorney’s Office
Lakeland, FL22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5-year-old killed in East Tampa crash
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
VIDEO: Sailboat crashed into the side of Gandy Bridge
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Polk County student found with loaded gun in purse, police say
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Florida woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
Leesburg, FL4 days ago
Hillsborough deputies looking for 2 robbery suspects
Thonotosassa, FL2 days ago
Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating Early Morning Homicide On East 139th St
Tampa, FL3 days ago
The brutal (potential) haunting behind this golf course is absolutely horrifying
Grand Island, FL5 days ago
Florida Supreme Court denies intellectual-based appeal for Okaloosa Co. death row inmate
Ocean City, FL1 day ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL7 days ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI2 days ago
Lakeland man among 6 killed in Mississippi shooting rampage
Lakeland, FL5 days ago
Fires shut down construction at Sunseeker Resort
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Ash Wednesday unifies faiths across Alabama
Homewood, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy