Boat Show on the Bay returns March 31

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Boat Show on the Bay at the USS Alabama Battleship returns from March 31 to April 2! WKRG News 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor.

The three-day event is packed with “boats, shopping, rides for the kids, activities, concerts, a fishing tournament and more.”

Time & Dates:

F riday, March 31 : 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 2 : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



















Tickets:

Adults $10

$10 Kids Free

Free 3-day pass $25

$25 VIP Experience $75 Concert Ticket VIP Parking Spot Trolley from Concert to Parking VIP Dinner Ticket Boat Show on the Bay 2023 Shirt VIP Cabana Access

$75

Bruce Smelley Band will be performing live Saturday, April 1. There will be over 100 vendors and food trucks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.