Mobile, AL
WKRG News 5

Boat Show on the Bay returns March 31

By Brett Greenberg,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cHJBT_0knK5ZvF00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Boat Show on the Bay at the USS Alabama Battleship returns from March 31 to April 2! WKRG News 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor.

The three-day event is packed with “boats, shopping, rides for the kids, activities, concerts, a fishing tournament and more.”

American Cancer Society to host 34th Annual Chili Cook-Off in Mobile

Time & Dates:

  1. F riday, March 31 : 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  2. Saturday, April 1 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  3. Sunday, April 2 : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqUZB_0knK5ZvF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpLZa_0knK5ZvF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qeaEq_0knK5ZvF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iY60_0knK5ZvF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MyCdb_0knK5ZvF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pkfk_0knK5ZvF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I7Koj_0knK5ZvF00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8gRk_0knK5ZvF00

Tickets:

  • Adults $10
  • Kids Free
  • 3-day pass $25
  • VIP Experience $75
    • Concert Ticket
    • VIP Parking Spot
    • Trolley from Concert to Parking
    • VIP Dinner Ticket
    • Boat Show on the Bay 2023 Shirt
    • VIP Cabana Access

Bruce Smelley Band will be performing live Saturday, April 1. There will be over 100 vendors and food trucks.

