Boat Show on the Bay returns March 31

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Boat Show on the Bay at the USS Alabama Battleship returns from March 31 to April 2! WKRG News 5 is the exclusive TV sponsor.
The three-day event is packed with “boats, shopping, rides for the kids, activities, concerts, a fishing tournament and more.” American Cancer Society to host 34th Annual Chili Cook-Off in Mobile
Time & Dates:
- F riday, March 31 : 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Saturday, April 1 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, April 2 : 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets:
- Adults $10
- Kids Free
- 3-day pass $25
- VIP Experience $75
- Concert Ticket
- VIP Parking Spot
- Trolley from Concert to Parking
- VIP Dinner Ticket
- Boat Show on the Bay 2023 Shirt
- VIP Cabana Access
Bruce Smelley Band will be performing live Saturday, April 1. There will be over 100 vendors and food trucks. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
