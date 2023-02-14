Darlington car dealer to refund more than $81,000 in closing fees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington car dealer has voluntarily agreed on Monday to refund more than $81,000 in closing fee revenue to 166 South Carolina consumers, according to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

South Carolina law allows motor vehicle dealers to charge a closing fee if certain guidelines are met, according to the SCDCA.

Over the next three months, the Darlington dealer will report its issued refunds to the SCDCA.

The SCDCA did not name which dealer would be issuing refunds.

Anyone with questions can ask SCDCA directly .

