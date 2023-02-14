Open in App
Darlington, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

Darlington car dealer to refund more than $81,000 in closing fees

By Caleb McCusker,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D5hCY_0knK4nMk00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington car dealer has voluntarily agreed on Monday to refund more than $81,000 in closing fee revenue to 166 South Carolina consumers, according to the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.

South Carolina law allows motor vehicle dealers to charge a closing fee if certain guidelines are met, according to the SCDCA.

Over the next three months, the Darlington dealer will report its issued refunds to the SCDCA.

The SCDCA did not name which dealer would be issuing refunds.

Anyone with questions can ask SCDCA directly .

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Darlington County store
Lamar, SC4 days ago
South Carolina woman caught trying to have 6 pounds of cocaine delivered to her home
Kershaw, SC3 days ago
County Crime Report: Feb. 21
Laurinburg, NC3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Person hit, killed by car Wednesday in Florence
Florence, SC22 hours ago
Double-murder trial continues in Marion County for Myrtle Beach man
Myrtle Beach, SC1 day ago
Pee Dee residents experience record-breaking temperatures
Florence, SC1 day ago
Conway man obtained false key before armed robbery at Myrtle Beach resort, warrants show
Conway, SC2 days ago
Former Pee Dee area cop charged by SLED
Darlington, SC21 hours ago
Ex-Darlington police officer accused of buying heroin for personal use while on duty
Darlington, SC2 days ago
High-temperature records in jeopardy most of the week
Myrtle Beach, SC4 days ago
Magnitude 2.4 earthquake shakes portions of South Carolina
Jefferson, SC6 days ago
Florence police identify man wanted in deadly Valentine’s Day shooting
Florence, SC18 hours ago
Darlington police officer arrested
Darlington, SC5 days ago
Robeson County man sentenced to 21 years for trafficking drugs from Mexico
Maxton, NC2 days ago
Coroner’s office IDs man killed in Conway-area house fire
Conway, SC5 days ago
Two earthquakes reported in SC on Friday
Cayce, SC6 days ago
Florence crash near flea market impacts traffic, car debris scattered on road
Florence, SC5 days ago
Laurinburg man arrested, charged with crimes involving minor
Laurinburg, NC3 days ago
Conway Police Dept. seeking person of interest in shoplifting case
Conway, SC6 days ago
59-year-old man killed, another person hurt after being hit by car in Mullins
Mullins, SC4 days ago
Camden home invasion suspect arrested
Camden, SC3 days ago
22-year-old charged with killing brother in Laurinburg, police say
Laurinburg, NC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy