Change location
See more from this location?
Illinois State
KPVI Newschannel 6
Newly signed Illinois laws include creation of tourism districts, criminal justice reforms
By NIKA SCHOONOVER Capitol News Illinois,9 days ago
By NIKA SCHOONOVER Capitol News Illinois,9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed 15 bills into law, tackling policy areas from tourism to prison reform and making it easier for people...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0