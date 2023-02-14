Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
KPVI Newschannel 6

Newly signed Illinois laws include creation of tourism districts, criminal justice reforms

By NIKA SCHOONOVER Capitol News Illinois,

9 days ago
SPRINGFIELD – Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed 15 bills into law, tackling policy areas from tourism to prison reform and making it easier for people...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Gov. Justice signs bill creating memorial day for 1970 Marshall plane crash
Huntington, WV19 hours ago
Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro meets Stitt, Broken Arrow officials during Oklahoma visit
Broken Arrow, OK15 hours ago
RV show bill hits snag in Annapolis
Ocean City, MD21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy