Allentown, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s newest music hall is part of investment along Allentown’s Hamilton Street

By Kurt Bresswein,

9 days ago
Featuring two stages, a three-season rooftop terrace and traditional lighted marquee, Archer Music Hall received conditional approval Tuesday for construction in Allentown. City Center Investment...
