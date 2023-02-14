Akron, Summit County not affected by chemical release after East Palestine train derailment

No indication air, water quality affected in Akron or Summit County

Daily tests show no impact in those areas

Hazmat incident around 60 miles away in East Palestine, Ohio

Citing "multiple questions and concerns" related to water supply and air quality, the city of Akron, Summit County and Summit County Public Health issued a joint statement to say the greater Akron area has not been affected by the release of hazardous materials following the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine.

The train derailment in East Palestine has already spurred evacuations and fears of ecological fallout. But, 11 days after the train came off the track, much remains unknown about the disaster.

Here's what we know now.

Where was the train derailment in Ohio?

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying vinyl chloride derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, approximately 67 miles southeast of Akron, on the Pennsylvania border. In an effort to avoid an explosion, railroad and state authorities began a controlled release and burn of the vinyl chloride on Feb. 6.

Why is Akron not impacted by the 'controlled release' of vinyl chloride?

Because the source of Akron’s drinking water is from the upper Cuyahoga River Watershed within the Great Lakes Basin, the risk of contamination from the accident in East Palestine is extremely low.

“While this accident has greatly impacted those in the East Palestine area, we have no indication that its impact has reached the Akron community,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan.

What do Akron and Summit County officials have to say

Sam Rubens, Summit County Public Health's administrator of the Akron Regional Air Quality Management District, said there is no cause for concern.

"While this was a major life disrupting event for those who live in that area, the air pollution from the events was transported to the south and east by the winds,” he said. “We live about 60 miles west and north of the scene, so no air pollution was brought our way. We have no concerns about the pollutants locally. There is no action that needs to be taken by our local residents.”

How often is testing done?

“In Summit County, our water supply and air quality are tested daily,” said County Executive Ilene Shapiro. “There is no indication that our water or air have been impacted by the events in East Palestine.”