The Repository

Canton man facing murder charge in shooting death of Adrian Armstead; 3 others charged

By Amy L. Knapp, The Repository,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yWm7I_0knK2Bo000

CANTON ‒ A 38-year-old city man was arrested and charged in Tuesday's shooting death of Adrian Armstead .

Police said they arrested Roscoe Alford on a warrant on one count of murder. He is accused of shooting Armstead before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Eighth Street NE.

Armstead, 33, was found unresponsive in a hallway with gunshot wounds. He was transported by Canton Fire Department personnel to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m.

More: Canton woman thought to be overdosing dies, officials find gunshot wound to back

Details about whether the pair knew each other or a motive for the shooting were not immediately released by police.

Three others were also arrested in connection to the case, including a 37-year-old Canton woman faces counts of obstructing justice and three counts of child endangering. She was also wanted on an unrelated felony warrant, police said.

Police said they found Alford at the woman's residence, where her three children were at home.

Court records allege the woman lied to police about Alford's whereabouts and later fled the residence when police entered to arrest the suspect.

A 33-year-old Canton woman and a 51-year-old city woman also were charged with tampering with evidence. The elder woman also was charged with felony obstructing justice. She is accused of cleaning the residence where the shooting took place with bleach and later lying to police.

Alford and the three women are set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday in Canton Municipal Court.

Reach Amy at 330-775-1135 or amy.knapp@indeonline.com .

On Twitter: @aknappINDE

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Canton man facing murder charge in shooting death of Adrian Armstead; 3 others charged

