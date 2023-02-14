Canton man facing murder charge in shooting death of Adrian Armstead; 3 others charged

CANTON ‒ A 38-year-old city man was arrested and charged in Tuesday's shooting death of Adrian Armstead .

Police said they arrested Roscoe Alford on a warrant on one count of murder. He is accused of shooting Armstead before 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Eighth Street NE.

Armstead, 33, was found unresponsive in a hallway with gunshot wounds. He was transported by Canton Fire Department personnel to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:22 a.m.

Details about whether the pair knew each other or a motive for the shooting were not immediately released by police.

Three others were also arrested in connection to the case, including a 37-year-old Canton woman faces counts of obstructing justice and three counts of child endangering. She was also wanted on an unrelated felony warrant, police said.

Police said they found Alford at the woman's residence, where her three children were at home.

Court records allege the woman lied to police about Alford's whereabouts and later fled the residence when police entered to arrest the suspect.

A 33-year-old Canton woman and a 51-year-old city woman also were charged with tampering with evidence. The elder woman also was charged with felony obstructing justice. She is accused of cleaning the residence where the shooting took place with bleach and later lying to police.

Alford and the three women are set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Thursday in Canton Municipal Court.

