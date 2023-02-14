Open in App
Aurora, CO
See more from this location?
The Denver Gazette

Police investigating 2 separate shootings, may be connected

By KYLA PEARCE,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PU2ZF_0knK27ML00
Aurora police are investigating two separate shootings that appear to be connected. Aurora Police Department

Aurora police are investigating two shooting incidents in the same neighborhood Monday night and Tuesday afternoon, which appear connected, according to a news release.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora police responded to an apartment with bullet holes in the front door and window in the 1600 block of South Idalia Circle, which is just north of Horseshoe Park and east of Interstate 225.

Responding officers searched the apartment and did not find any victims inside.

Preliminary evidence shows that Tuesday's incident may be connected to an Aurora shooting that occurred Monday night, according to the release.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call about shots fired at 10:54 p.m., Monday at 1670 S. Chambers Rd., which is less than half a mile from the location of Tuesday's incident, according to the release.

Responding officers found two men in a vehicle with obvious gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the release.

As of 1:16 p.m., Tuesday, police did not have suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Victims of fatal Lakewood apartment fire attend juvenile suspect's hearing
Lakewood, CO17 hours ago
Newly-released video shows unidentified man allegedly shooting car thieves, killing one
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Centennial bank robbery suspect arrested
Centennial, CO16 hours ago
Denver man convicted of murder in Adams County girlfriend's fatal shooting
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Deputies, bomb squad respond to Centennial bank robbery
Centennial, CO2 days ago
Alleged Club Q shooter Anderson Aldrich will go to jury trial: Judge
Colorado Springs, CO13 hours ago
Schools statewide on lockdown after apparent widespread 'swatting'
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Colorado schools on lockdown after widespread 'swatting'; police chief describes one call as realistic, scary
Boulder, CO1 day ago
East High School students urge Denver City Council to act on gun violence issue
Denver, CO1 day ago
Arrest homeless people who violate camping ban, refuse services, Denver mayoral candidate suggests
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver homeless camp cleanup nets more than one ton of trash
Denver, CO1 day ago
The Gazette sports staffs in Colorado Springs and Denver earn multiple honors in national contest
Colorado Springs, CO11 hours ago
LIVE UPDATES: Denver Public Schools on two-hour delay, highways reopened as a winter storm rolled through Colorado
Denver, CO23 hours ago
Snow totals, so far, across Colorado and metro Denver
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver mayoral candidates Leslie Herod and Tom Wolf agree homeless must be housed but disagree how
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver's realtors group grills mayoral candidates on rental home licensure, inspection ordinance
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Leslie Herod and Tom Wolf agree: Homeless must be sheltered, disagree on details
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver bartender featured in global photo exhibit
Denver, CO1 day ago
Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond
Denver, CO1 day ago
Cherry Cricket a burger landmark in Denver | Dining review
Denver, CO19 hours ago
New warehouse from Trammell Crow Co., CBRE opens opportunities for local business
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Denver Zoo holding contest to name new baby sloth
Denver, CO2 days ago
Report: Vance Joseph returning to Denver as Broncos defensive coordinator
Denver, CO20 hours ago
CU Boulder scientists may have solved Chaco Canyon puzzle by putting their heads together — literally
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Newest Denver Fair Elections Fund report: No change in mayoral candidate fundraising leaders
Denver, CO17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy