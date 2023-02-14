Open in App
Abilene, TX
How Abilene ISD’s soon-to-be Sky Café gives students hope for future

By Annabelle Tuggle,

9 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Abilene ISD will soon be opening the Sky Café at The LIFT, where the public can enjoy a student-run culinary experience, slated to begin in March.

Students have been preparing for this opening by learning to cook under the instruction of Jonathan West, a former Austin chef.

Everything in this café is run by the students, giving them a unique opportunity to get real-world experience in the food service while at school.

One student, Stephanie Rubner, told KTAB/KRBC, because of this way of learning, she was able to figure out that she wants to go to culinary school after she graduates.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted, but then I got into culinary because I liked to cook, but I didn’t really know it was my passion until I got to experience everything the school had in store for me,” said Rubner. “In 10 years, I really want to own a restaurant and have everything made in-house.”

The Sky Café is scheduled to open Wednesday, March 8, but you will be able follow this link to make a lunch reservation starting the first week of March.

