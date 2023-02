science.org

Catalytic site mutations confer multiple states of G protein activation By Natalie Hewitt https://orcid.org/0000-0003-1652-7707, 9 days ago

By Natalie Hewitt https://orcid.org/0000-0003-1652-7707, 9 days ago

Ligand binding to a GPCR leads to G protein activation through the displacement of GDP by GTP at the α-subunit and the subsequent dissociation of ...