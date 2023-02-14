Open in App
Shrewsbury, MA
See more from this location?
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Man and woman charged in fatal Shrewsbury hit-and-run crash

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a8SvD_0knJxUps00

WORCESTER — A Worcester man and woman were indicted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 9 in Shrewsbury in October.

Ghufran Mutar, 20, of Shrewsbury, was crossing Boston Turnpike (Route 9) at the South Street intersection just after 10 p.m. Oct. 30, on her way home from work at CVS at 720 Boston Turnpike, when she was struck, according to authorities.

The investigation resulted in charges against two people, the driver of the car and a passenger.

The driver, Jerry Santiago Jr., 25, last known address 98 Green Hill Parkway in Worcester, was indicted by a Worcester grand jury Friday, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. The charges are motor vehicle homicide, motor vehicle homicide by reckless driving, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash resulting in death, driving as to endanger and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

A passenger, Justina Riopelle, 22, was also indicted for being an accessory after the fact.

Both will be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court at a later date.

Mutar was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus in Worcester with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital two hours later, according to state police.

Shrewsbury police interviewed several witnesses and learned that Mutar had been struck by a vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 9 eastbound. The vehicle that struck Mutar stopped for a short time and sped off, according to the police report.

Witnesses saw the vehicle pull into the parking lot of Wagner Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury at 760 Boston Turnpike (Route 9).

Shrewsbury police obtained surveillance video from the car dealership that showed a “heavy-set” male get out of the driver’s side of the vehicle and assess damage to the front passenger side bumper, headlight and windshield, according to the police report.

On Oct. 31, Westborough police located a gray 2011 Dodge Journey with heavy front-end damage parked at the Extended Stay America Suites at 1800 Computer Drive, Westborough.

Riopelle’s mother was the owner of the vehicle.

In an interview with Shrewsbury police, Riopelle identified Santiago, her boyfriend, as the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to the police report.

Riopelle told police that she and Santiago both knew they had struck a person at the time of the crash but did not stop. She also said Santiago refused to go back to the crash scene since he did not have a driver’s license, according to the report.

Santiago was originally arraigned Nov. 2 in Westborough District Court. He remains in custody after bail was set then at $50,000.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Several people stabbed in Taunton industrial park; police investigating
Taunton, MA19 hours ago
City of Boston Outreach Worker Arrested with Two Firearms After Car Chase
Boston, MA2 days ago
How Many Tickets Before You Get Booted In Massachusetts?
Pittsfield, MA21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chain-reaction crash on Mass. Pike in Brimfield leaves several injured
Brimfield, MA3 hours ago
Taunton police launch stabbing investigation
Taunton, MA21 hours ago
State Police say street racing may have caused deadly I-93 crash
Braintree, MA1 day ago
Person Airlifted To Worcester Hospital After Medway Rollover Crash: Police
Medway, MA2 days ago
Multiple vehicles stolen from car dealership in Mansfield
Mansfield, MA1 day ago
Rockland woman pleads not guilty to killing off-duty officer in Hingham crash
Hingham, MA14 hours ago
Two Seriously Injured in Crash in Burlington, Mass.
Burlington, MA2 days ago
Woman charged in Fall River murder arrested again
Fall River, MA20 hours ago
Swansea man accused of robbing bank in Fall River
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Worcester police department: Does it have a recruiting problem?
Worcester, MA7 hours ago
Fall River Woman Wanted in Connection to Fatal Stabbing Caught
Fall River, MA1 day ago
Tanker Truck Crash Spills Hazardous Materials In Westborough
Westborough, MA22 hours ago
92-year-old Rhode Island man killed in morning head-on crash
East Greenwich, RI2 days ago
MBTA train that wound up on I-495 in Chelmsford removed nearly 24 hours later
Chelmsford, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts man arrested after leading New Hampshire State Police on pursuit
Pepperell, MA4 days ago
After guilty verdict in execution-style shooting, Mota-Cruz sentenced to life with 25 years parole
Worcester, MA1 day ago
Fall River police arrest man after moped accident
Fall River, MA3 days ago
Officials ID woman killed in Enfield hit-and-run on I-91 South
Enfield, CT4 days ago
Worcester police to start using body cameras Monday
Worcester, MA3 days ago
Court records: Plea discussed in case of Auburn foster mother charged in death of girl, 2
Auburn, MA2 days ago
Worcester County Firefighter Dies Preparing To Answer Service Call: Fire Department
Webster, NY1 day ago
Man threatens Boston news station, says he has ‘guns’ and wants to ‘kill people’
Boston, MA2 days ago
Two female juveniles attack a woman on MBTA Bus in Dorchester
Boston, MA2 days ago
Massachusetts law enforcement agencies seeing uptick in ‘Glock switch’ recoveries
Boston, MA1 day ago
Patients waiting hours at Good Samaritan after Brockton Hospital closure
Brockton, MA1 day ago
Police investigating armed carjacking at West Roxbury gas station
Boston, MA4 days ago
23-year old New Bedford Fentanyl trafficker sentenced to prison
New Bedford, MA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy