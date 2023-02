WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Half Marathon organizers announce details of April 1 event By Charles Herrington, 9 days ago

By Charles Herrington, 9 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of Hattiesburg’s annual 1/2 Marathon-10k-5k have announced the presenting sponsor for the 2023 event and the list of charities that ...