The Body Of A Missing 16-Year-Old Girl Was Found In the Woods, And A Police Officer Has Been Accused Of Concealing Her Death

By Pocharapon Neammanee,

8 days ago

Susana Morales

A police officer was arrested on Monday and accused of concealing the death of a 16-year-old who went missing from the Atlanta area last year.

Miles Bryant, 22, was fired from the Doraville Police Department and arrested on suspicion of concealing the death of Susana Morales as well as falsely reporting a crime.

According to the Gwinnett County Police Department, Morales was reported missing on July 26, 2022, by her family.

Police said Morales texted her mother that she was on her way home at 9:40 p.m. but never made it there. Cellphone data and video footage confirmed she was walking home between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m.; however, detectives said they suspect she may have then gotten into a vehicle. Her phone last pinged at 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m. that night before it was either turned off or ran out of battery.

On Feb. 6, police responded to a report that someone saw what they believed to be human remains in the woods. The remains were identified as belonging to Morales several days later.

In an interview, her sister, Jasmine Morales, told WSB-TV , that the family received a call from investigators shortly after Morales’s funeral on Monday, telling them of Bryant’s arrest.

“I was shocked. I had to process it for a second. I was just like what? That explains why it took so long for us to have an answer,” Jasmine Morales told the outlet. “It’s a police officer. I’m guessing they know how to cover their tracks.”

In a statement, the Doraville Police Department said it is fully cooperating with the Gwinnett police investigation into Bryant.

“The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales,” the statement read . “Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy.”

Bryant is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond and was expected to make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

