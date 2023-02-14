Depeche Mode’s ‘Ghosts Again’ Tops Hot Trending Songs Chart

“Ghosts Again,” Depeche Mode ’s first single since 2017, debuts at No. 1 on Billboard ’s Hot Trending Songs chart , powered by Twitter, dated Feb. 18.

Billboard ’s Hot Trending charts, powered by Twitter, track global music-related trends and conversations in real-time across Twitter, viewable over either the last 24 hours or past seven days. A weekly , 20-position version of the chart, covering activity from Friday through Thursday of each week, posts alongside Billboard ’s other weekly charts on Billboard.com each Tuesday, with the latest tracking period running Feb. 3-9.

“Ghosts” was released Feb. 9. Despite just one day of data toward the latest tracking week, it not only earned a No. 1 debut on Hot Trending Songs but is also bubbling under Billboard ’s Alternative Airplay chart.

It’s the first taste of music from Memento Mori , the band’s 15th studio album and first since 2017’s Spirit . Due March 24, it’s the group’s first LP since the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher last year.

Further appearances for “Ghosts” are expected on the Billboard charts dated Feb. 25.

Future ’s “I’m Dat N***a,” from his 2022 album I Never Liked You , follows at No. 2. Its surge in activity is owed to a viral social media post showing LeBron James playing the song after he broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Feb. 7.

New music from Gracie Abrams , BSS , Linkin Park , Luke Combs and more also appears.

