Open in App
Palmetto, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Bradenton Herald

Palmetto High announces a new head football coach after longtime coach retires

By Robyn Murrell,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wdz4_0knJwqNd00

Rashad West, the head coach of Lakewood Ranch High School, will take over as head coach of the Palmetto High Tigers after Dave Marino led the team for 13 seasons, the school announced on Monday.

West — who’s a Manatee County native — is no stranger to coach Marino’s coaching style, which could come in handy as he prepares his new team for the 2023-24 season.

West played quarterback for Marino at Southeast High School in the late 1990s and coached alongside him at Lakewood Ranch in the early 2000s.

His transition into being the head coach of the Tigers comes with great respect for what his former coach has established.

“I played for coach Marino, and I worked with him, so I respect him and have learned a lot from him,” West said. “Over the years, he’s done a great job in Palmetto.”

West said he intends to build on what the Tigers already have in place while putting his own spin on it, which he believes will continue the program’s upward trajectory.

The Tigers finished the 2022–23 season with a 6-4 record and were knocked out of the playoffs in the first round.

“The community feel and support is what drew me to the program,” West said. “I also believe Palmetto has the potential to be a championship-level football program year in and year out.”

Palmetto High School Athletic Director Bryan Wilkes told the Bradenton Herald on Tuesday that the school was impressed with West during his interview for the job.

“He would be continuing on a tradition and culture that we already have at Palmetto High School,” Wilkes said. “It was just a great transition hiring him.”

Get to know Coach West

West played football at the quarterback position at Southeast High School, where he graduated in 1997.

He played college football at Southeast Missouri State University.

West’s first coaching job was at Lakewood Ranch High School in 2003, where he worked alongside Marino.

Marino was the Mustangs’ offensive coordinator, while West was an offensive assistant.

After that, he coached at other schools around the state before landing the head coaching position at his alma mater, Southeast High in Bradenton, in 2016.

For the past four years, West has been the head coach at Lakewood Ranch.

There’s no official date yet for when West will start at Palmetto and leave Lakewood Ranch, Wilkes said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Lakewood Ranch, FL newsLocal Lakewood Ranch, FL
10 weekend events near Bradenton: Spring training, art & music fests, Circus Sarasota
Bradenton, FL19 hours ago
7 new roundabouts are planned for State Road 70 in Manatee County, Lakewood Ranch
Lakewood Ranch, FL1 day ago
A shopping center on SR 70 has had a traffic issue for years. Will a roundabout solve it?
Lakewood Ranch, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LECOM Park turns 100 years old. Here’s what to know about its history and spring training
Bradenton, FL20 hours ago
Manatee Chamber member collapses at Pirates spring training in Bradenton, reports say
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
When weather didn’t cooperate, Palmetto captain found ‘monster sheepshead’ in Tampa Bay
Palmetto, FL5 days ago
Sarasota, Bradenton home prices show ‘no sign of falling back to pre-pandemic levels’
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
There are 23 new roundabouts planned for Bradenton, Manatee drivers. Here’s the list
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Health inspectors temporarily close Lakewood Ranch restaurant with a roach problem
Lakewood Ranch, FL3 days ago
New College students participate in Florida walkout against DeSantis policies
Sarasota, FL19 hours ago
3 manatees released into the wild after rehabilitating at Bradenton’s Bishop Museum
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
A mobile plant shop? Parrish woman branched out with new business during pandemic
Bradenton, FL3 days ago
Poll: Do you pull in or back in to parking spaces? It’s up for debate in Sarasota
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
A big road project is coming to Bradenton’s 75th Street West. Here’s what residents say
Bradenton, FL5 days ago
Near record-high temperatures coming to Bradenton this week, forecasters say
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
‘Absolutely rewarding.’ Sarasota company memorializes loved ones with eternal reefs
Sarasota, FL6 days ago
Bradenton’s Mixon Fruit Farms is now for sale. Here’s when it’s expected to close
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
42-year-old Maine man dies after car crashes into a tree in Bradenton, FHP says
Bradenton, FL2 days ago
Ex-CEO blew the whistle on Bradenton’s MCR Health and then he got fired, lawsuit claims
Bradenton, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy