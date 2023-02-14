Whitney Rose only gave V-Day gifts to ‘RHOSLC’ co-stars who are ‘vibing high’

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like a rose.

And “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose has fittingly been getting into the holiday spirit for weeks, having exchanged early Galentine’s Day gifts with her castmates — a select crew of them, that is.

“I did not gift [to] everyone because unfortunately not everyone is my Galentine this year, which is fine,” says Rose, who treated three of her “Housewives” pals — Danna Bui-Negrete, Angie Katsanevas and Lisa Barlow — to pieces from her recently launched Prism brand .

“It feels so good to adorn yourself with beautiful jewelry so that you vibe higher,” she tells Page Six Style, cheekily adding, “I just gifted people who I thought were … aligned with my beliefs, who are vibing high and not low.”

The lucky trio — who have “become really solid friends on- and off-camera,” says Rose — received pieces including the shimmering Celestial Moon Disc Necklace ($145), which she selected for Barlow.

As for her other good-vibe gifting go-tos? The star took shopping inspiration from another Bravoleb — former “RHOA” star Porsha Williams — with Abendedian’s Two-Piece Matching Set ($41).

“She was wearing it and she told me that she got it on Amazon, and I went and found it and I bought it in every color,” says Rose, whose favorite finds also include Rebecca Campbell’s book “Light Is the New Black” ($11) — which she says “every woman should have” — and the “best slippers,” the Ankis Cross Band Slides (from $17).

You won’t see Rose slipping on her slippers after a shared bubble bath with husband Justin Rose — like the one Meredith and Seth Marks memorably shared on “RHOSLC” — anytime soon, however, as the Wild Rose Beauty founder prefers “cooking dinner [and] having wine” to unwind with her man.

“Personally, it creeps me out to get into a bubble bath with someone else. Like to me, a bath is for me,” she says, citing an article she once read about “how much DNA is in a bathtub.”

Although she might not be bubbling over with excitement for bubble baths — or teddy bears for Valentine’s, as she wonders “why do people give grown-ups stuffed animals?” — she does rave about her husband’s gift-giving skills.

“Justin spoils me and takes good care of me,” Rose says her husband’s present picks. “He knows what I need and want.”

Among his most memorable Valentine’s Day gifts? “He gave me my very first-ever diamond studs on Valentine’s Day … the point was to wear [them] every day and think of our love and our family and our connection,” she tells us of the sweet surprise.

The “RHOSLC” star named meaningful earrings as one of the best Valentine’s Day gifts she’s ever received. whitenywildrose/Instagram

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only day the Bravo star is focused on love, however; in addition to her marriage and growing professional pursuits, Rose’s self-love journey has also been blooming as of late.

“This last year, I’ve learned how to stop living my life for everyone else and pleasing everyone else,” she says.

“That’s when I feel empowered and sexy, is when I am standing in my own truth and making decisions for me — and not what I think everyone else wants me to do.”