Iggy Azalea reacts to ex Playboi Carti’s arrest: ‘Warned you’

Iggy Azalea reacted to the “serial abuse” of ex Playboi Carti after he was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend during a heated argument back in December.

“Been there. Done that. Warned you,” the “Fancy” rapper — whose real name is Amethyst Kelly — tweeted Tuesday after news of her ex’s detainment surfaced.

“Imagine having a pregnant girlfriend and pretending they don’t exist until it comes out [that] you like to abuse them too,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet .

Azalea, 32, then alleged that Carti — whose real moniker is Jordan Carter — “rarely” visits their 2-year-old son, Onyx , because he’s “running from whatever problems ya got going on in Atlanta & the press with your serial abuse of woman (sic).”

“Been there. Done that. Warned you,” she tweeted Tuesday. AFP via Getty Images

The Australian musician concluded her message, writing, “Anyway. I’m having an actually amazing day! karmas real! Treat the people you love well! Happy Valentine’s Day.”

According to TMZ , the “Magnolia” rapper, 26, was arrested for felony aggravated assault in Georgia for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument about a paternity test on Dec. 20, 2022.

The “Magnolia” rapper was arrested for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend during an argument about a paternity test. Fulton County's Sheriff's Office

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, told authorities that Carti “grabbed her by the throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe,” per an arrest affidavit obtained by the outlet. She also told police that she “thought she was going to die.”

The alleged victim said the argument began when she tried to talk to the “Miss the Rage” rapper about the baby when a conversation about a paternity test led to things becoming physical.

A witness was able to jump in and break up their alleged fight. However, when the woman escaped to her car, she claims Carti allegedly attacked her again.

She told police that the emcee allegedly tried to pull her out of the vehicle and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to use the car’s SOS feature to call 911.

The former couple shares a 2-year-old son, Onyx. thenewclassic/Instagram

When cops arrived, they reportedly noticed “visible injuries” to the woman’s “neck, chest and back.”

The woman — who was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the alleged incident — told authorities that she and Carti had been dating for two years and that she has lived with him since the summer.

Carti’s attorney, Brian Steel, told TMZ: “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

Carti’s reps did not respond to Page Six’s calls for comment.