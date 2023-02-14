16-year-old boy among two wounded in NYC shooting blocks from school

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot and wounded just blocks from a middle school in Brooklyn on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

The teen was blasted in the back at Bradford Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York, about two blocks from JHS 292 Margaret S. Douglas, just before noon, the sources said.

Cops say the victims were standing at the intersection when a gunman approached in a silver sedan and fired multiple rounds.

The teen was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital Center in stable condition.

The second victim, also a male, was shot in the arm, police sources said.

Sources described his injuries as non-life-threatening, and said he is older than the 16-year-old, though his exact age was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.