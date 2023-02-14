Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

16-year-old boy among two wounded in NYC shooting blocks from school

By Amanda Woods,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Evpmr_0knJwm5x00

Two people, including a 16-year-old boy, were shot and wounded just blocks from a middle school in Brooklyn on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

The teen was blasted in the back at Bradford Street and Pitkin Avenue in East New York, about two blocks from JHS 292 Margaret S. Douglas, just before noon, the sources said.

Cops say the victims were standing at the intersection when a gunman approached in a silver sedan and fired multiple rounds.

The teen was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital Center in stable condition.

The second victim, also a male, was shot in the arm, police sources said.

Sources described his injuries as non-life-threatening, and said he is older than the 16-year-old, though his exact age was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Unsuspecting gunman busted at NYC bodega by plainclothes cops: video
New York City, NY17 hours ago
NYC woman shot in the head in apartment building hallway, cops say
New York City, NY1 day ago
Murder charges dropped for NYC fishmonger accused in fatal stabbing
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYC girl, 7, critically injured after being stabbed by her grandmother: cops
New York City, NY2 days ago
NYC gangs joined forces to terrorize neighbors, boasted about violence in rap songs: feds
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Wild footage shows freight train destroying tractor-trailer in Rockland County
Haverstraw, NY11 hours ago
Billionaire financier Thomas H. Lee found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in NYC office: sources
New York City, NY15 hours ago
‘Crime of poverty’ excuse is devastating NY small businesses
New York City, NY15 hours ago
Penthouse tied to Chinese exile Guo Wengui cuts price to $32.5M
Manhattan, NY16 hours ago
Ukraine refugees in NYC describe harrowing escape from war — and how they want to go home
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Spencer Dinwiddie believes Nets have players who can close
Brooklyn, NY9 hours ago
Knicks’ real season begins now after mini-vacation
New York City, NY9 hours ago
NYC’s budget deficit projected to near $14B by 2027: state comptroller
New York City, NY13 hours ago
Mitchell Robinson’s return ‘a good possibility’ against Wizards
New York City, NY10 hours ago
Reeling Rangers fall to Red Wings for third consecutive loss
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Rangers’ roster moves signal they’re getting closer to Patrick Kane deal
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Rangers sit Vitali Kravtsov, Jake Leschyshyn as Patrick Kane rumors swirl
New York City, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy