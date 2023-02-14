Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
The Sun News

Two men face charges in Horry after police say prescriptions were forged electronically

By Maya Brown,

9 days ago

Two men have been arrested in Horry County after police say drugs were obtained illegally through forged electronic prescriptions.

Aaron Martinez, 20, allegedly received oxycodone from the Walgreens at 7800 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach through an electronic prescription from a medical doctor, who confirmed it was forged, arrest warrants state.

Martinez also has been accused of obtaining promethazine with codeine from Seashore Drugs and Waterway Pharmacy in Little River. To get the drug from both pharmacies, Martinez used another person’s registration number, according to warrants.

He allegedly did the same thing to get oxycodone from the Walgreens Pharmacy.

The doctor confirmed to police that he did not authorize any of the prescriptions, warrants state.

Carter Vargas was charged with three counts of accessory after the fact of a felony. He drove the car that was used to get the drugs from each of the locations around Dec. 14, according to arrest warrants.

His age and address were not disclosed.

Martinez has been charged with six counts of violation drug distribution law, according to online booking records.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control was the arresting agency.

