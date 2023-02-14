Open in App
Oregon State
The News Tribune

Surfers stranded on rocks as ‘destructive waves’ crash around them, Oregon rescuers say

By Helena Wegner,

9 days ago

The raging ocean pushed three surfers toward a rocky Oregon cliffside, where they became trapped, officials said.

Surfers first called for help when the rough surf began pushing them toward rocks before 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, near Agate Beach , the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

When rescuers reached the surfers, they found three people on the rocks, officials said.

In a video of the rescue, one surfer is seen in a wet suit on the jagged rocks.

A rescue crew in a boat, as well as a helicopter, responded to the coastline, officials said.

The crew in the boat found one person in the water and another on the rocks around 2:15 p.m., but they couldn’t reach the surfers because of the weather, officials said.

Once a helicopter reached the area, all three surfers were found on the rocks.

They were hoisted into the helicopter and brought to the shoreline.

The National Weather Service in Portland issued a high surf advisory for Oregon and Washington coasts, warning of potentially “destructive waves.”

