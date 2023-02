Florida A&M University (FAMU) announced Monday night that it had acquired Citivue at Railroad Square apartment complex, located at 600 Eugenia Street.

The apartment complex has 116 units and will be used for housing for students.

The university notes Citivue is the second property it has purchased during its fiscal year.

FAMU purchases additional housing units for $12.6 million

In October 2022, FAMU announced it acquired the Light House at Brooklyn Yard property.