Local athletes among the over 2,000 to participate in Simplot Games this week

Pocatello High School athlete Brody Burch got a taste of the Simplot Games when he ran in the iconic international athletic event as a freshman three years ago.

Now he’s really looking forward to having that feeling again when the games return this week after a two-year COVID hiatus.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said Burch, who will be running the 800 meters for the Pocatello Thunder in this year’s games, which begin on Thursday at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena. “From what I remember from my freshman year, the atmosphere, there’s nothing like it. It’s so much fun running with all those athletes. It’s so loud. It’s probably one of my favorite meets to run in.”

Burch will join over 2,000 athletes at this year’s games, according to Lisa Woodland, Simplot Games director. Woodland was curious to see if the two-year hiatus would affect athlete participation this year, but the registration numbers wound up very close to the traditional average of about 2,100 athletes. Athletes come from all over the western United States, Canada and beyond to participate in the games, with one team traveling all the way from Australia to compete this year.

In his freshman year, Burch ran the mile and finished second at the games. A multi-sport athlete who runs track and pitches for Pocatello High School’s baseball team, he found over the last two seasons that he likes the 800 better than the mile. His best time in the 800 is 1:56, which he believes will make him at least competitive against what is traditionally a very strong Simplot Games field.

“My freshman year, a kid from Idaho Falls ran it in 1:53 or 1:54 (to win),” Burch said. “Looking at the kids’ times this year, there are probably four or five kids running that fast… I think this year, it’s fast enough for me to compete, to go out with some of the best kids and compete for a spot on the podium.”

The 800 meter is typically a very tactical race, and Burch has his strategy figured out. He breaks it down into four 200-meter segments: the first is establishing a pace; the second is maintaining that pace; the third “Is where you really start to feel it,” he said, “that’s where the race begins”; and the final 200 is “battling it out, either hanging on to a lead or trying to catch kids.”

Burch will run the 800 prelims on Friday and plans to run the race at his own pace. If he qualifies for Saturday’s finals, then he’ll see how he recovered from Friday’s race and “on Saturday, just go out with that front group and just hammer it out,” he said.

He’s excited to be participating in the games before his friends and family. “Pretty much my whole family should be there, cheering for me,” he said.

The public is welcome to attend the games, free of charge, beginning with the opening event at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and ending with the last event at 4:25 p.m. on Saturday. The traditional parade of athletes is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and Olympic gold medalist and world record holder Ryan Crouser will be putting on a shot-put exhibition beginning at noon on Saturday.

A number of other Olympians and Paralympians will be at the games, and you can line up for autographs at Holt Arena at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Because of the ongoing renovation to Holt Arena, only the north side stands will be open for this year’s games. For more information, go to simplotgames.com.