UW Basketball Offers Touted SoCal Wing

Marcus Adams Jr. averages 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

Over the weekend, Marcus Adams Jr. received a University of Washington basketball scholarship offer that seems rather hopeful at best.

Even in a good year, it would be tough to pry a promising 6-foot-8 wing such as Adams out of Southern California and the clutches of UCLA.

Yet this hasn't been a momentous season at all for the Huskies (13-13 overall, 5-10 Pac-12), who lost their fourth consecutive game on Saturday night at Washington State before making this scholarship proposal.

The 6-foot-8 Adams from the Class of 2024 averages 30 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists per game for Narbonne High School in Harbor City, which includes a high game of 50 points and 21 rebounds.

Now here comes the Huskies, thinking they have something solid to offer someone who rates as a 4-star prospect and plays his AAU ball for the vaunted Compton Magic.

At the beginning of the month, Adams, who's the son of former UNLV safety Marcus Adams Sr., announced he had reduced his 20-plus offers to UCLA, Oregon, Syracuse, Mississippi State and Texas.

Probably something dramatic has to change before he changes that stance, even with so much time left for him in his recruitment, though he could reclassify to 2023. Even should he have an interest in the UW, Adams publicly has said he hopes to be a one-and-done college player.

The Huskies most likely are headed for a coaching change following a fourth season of struggle or worse. At least they're still being hopeful about the future, which is all they can do at this point.

