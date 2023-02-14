Exhibit of Never-Before-Seen Wyeth Art a Love Letter to Chadds Ford

Photo by Brandywine River Museum.

A new exhibit in Chadds Ford’s Brandywine River Museum showcases unseen works of the iconic 20th-century artist Andrew Wyeth .

While the painter is renowned for more realistic landscapes, these pieces show another side to his life’s work. The exhibit, entitled “Home Places,” includes watercolors and paintings in a more abstract style, writes Peter Crimmons for WHYY.

“One of the not-so-secret agendas of this exhibition is getting beyond the received wisdom that Andrew Wyeth was fundamentally conservative, backwards looking, anti-modernist,” said curator Will Coleman.

The pieces depict Chadds Ford homes and buildings, such as a series of paintings of Brinton’s Mill, which is curated in chronological order.

Other paintings depict the Winfield-Davis House and the house of Dr. Margaret Handy, where his children were delivered.

A bulk of Wyeth’s work hasn’t been exhibited before. It wasn’t until last year that his family released 7,000 of his pieces to the Brandywine River Museum and Farnsworth Art Museum of Rockland, Maine .