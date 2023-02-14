Exton Couple Shows Their Eagles Pride During Destination Wedding in Mexico

Photo by iStock.

Diehard Eagles fans Corey and Kate Howard of Exton showed off their Eagles pride during their destination wedding in Mexico last week, writes Alyana Gomez for 6ABC.

The couple incorporated their beloved team into the nuptials by putting on their Eagles jerseys over their tux and gown. They also surprised guests at their reception by walking out to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares.”

Their two-year-old son Bryson added even more Eagles-themed joy to the ceremony by walking out to the Eagles’ fight song in a Jalen Hurts shirt and a football in hand.

“My son came out to the Eagles’ fight song because he knows, when the game is on, I’m going crazy, I’m always like ‘E-A-G-L-E-S’ and then he’ll throw his arms up, so he knows it,” said Corey.

The couple met five years ago, around the time the Birds won the Super Bowl . When they saw how well the team was doing this season, they decided to have an Eagles-themed wedding.

“The timing of it right before the Super Bowl and we’re huge Eagles fans, my family and her family, so it kind of just all worked out,” said Corey.