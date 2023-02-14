Open in App
New York City, NY
UPI News

Escaped Central Park owl hunting for his own food

By Ben Hooper,

9 days ago

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York earlier this month is now hunting for his own food, officials said.

Flaco, a Eurasian eagle owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo in New York earlier in February, has been seen hunting and eating his own food, officials said. Photo courtesy of the Central Park Zoo

Flaco, an owl that escaped from his enclosure at the zoo after his exhibit was vandalized in early February, has been spotted in the park on numerous occasions since his escape, but has evaded capture.

Zoo officials said Flaco has now been seen hunting for his own food in the park, after keepers and experts previously expressed fears that the avian would not be able to feed himself due to his familiarity with life in captivity.

"We have seen a rapid improvement in his flight skills and ability to confidently maneuver around the park," the zoo said in a news release. "A major concern for everyone at the beginning was whether Flaco would be able to hunt and eat; that is no longer a concern."

The zoo said officials will continue to monitor Flaco while they work on a plan to return him to the facility.

