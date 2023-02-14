U.S. Marshals detail recent New Mexico fugitive manhunt operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s federal law enforcement leaders are expected to address a recent effort to capture fugitives in New Mexico as part of a month long national operation. The U.S. Marshals Service of New Mexico is slated to hold a news conference on the topic this afternoon.

Called “Operation North Star II,” federal law enforcement and other local police agencies across the country recently captured 833 fugitives across 9 cities and Puerto Rico. The task force operation lasted 30 days and included Albuquerque as one of the nine “focus cities.”

In the metro area, authorities arrested Walter Abbott among others. Abbott was captured in Rio Rancho by members of the Southwest Fugitive Task Force. He was wanted on charges in Sandoval County, including first-degree attempted homicide and aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the operation “focused on fugitives wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses including homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, or aggravated assault.” Federal law enforcement leaders including New Mexico’s U.S. Marshal Sonya Chavez are expected to discuss more about the local operations Tuesday.

