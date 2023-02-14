Beech Island credit union robbery suspect charged in separate bank robbery

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WJBF) — A suspect in the armed robbery of the Peach State Federal Credit Union on February 9 has additionally been charged in the robbery of another bank last September.
According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old James Antonio Frazier of Aiken went into the Security Federal Bank on Augusta Road in Warrenville on September 29, 2022, brandishing a handgun and demanding money. RELATED: Beech Island credit union robbery suspect arrested
He fled the bank with an undetermined amount of money when a witness told investigators that he got into a Dodge Charger and drove away from the scene. Bank employees said the suspect had on sunglasses, gloves, and a bandana covering his face and was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Frazier is now facing additional charges with Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and three counts of Kidnapping in addition to the charges he faces in the February robbery. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
