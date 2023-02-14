Open in App
Richland, WA
See more from this location?
Tri-City Herald

Veteran journalist returns to Tri-City Herald newsroom

By Wendy Culverwell,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BR4M_0knJlHB900

Wendy Culverwell, a longtime Northwest journalist, has rejoined the Tri-City Herald newsroom.

She will write about business, development and the city of Richland.

She succeeds assistant editor and reporter Cory McCoy, who has shifted beats and is now covering, social accountability and enterprise, including homelessness, mental health and Benton and Franklin county government.

Culverwell covered education and business for the Herald from 1997-2003.

She returned from 2015-19 to cover local government and business. She was editor of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business from 2019 until she left earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gf9Qa_0knJlHB900
Wendy Culverwell

She spent a decade at the Portland Business Journal covering business news, commercial real estate and sustainability. And she previously worked for The Olympian, Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Federal Way News.

She can be reached at wculverwell@tricityherald.com .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tri-cities, WA newsLocal Tri-cities, WA
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 23, 2023
Kennewick, WA4 hours ago
Yakamas worry huge proposed Tri-Cities wind farm will harm antelope and the land
Benton City, WA20 hours ago
Deicing before departing frigid Tri-Cities temperatures
Pasco, WA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 Crystal Apple Awards to honor these 9 Tri-Cities area teachers
Pasco, WA2 days ago
Herald letters on Kennewick school’s pride flag debate, wind turbines and free speech | Opinion
Kennewick, WA16 hours ago
How long until we see homeless camps in the Tri-Cities? Badger Club addresses the issue | Opinion
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Snow blankets Tri-Cities, closing some roads. Next comes the big chill
Kennewick, WA1 day ago
3 Richland school officials facing recall should pay their own legal bills | Opinion
Richland, WA4 hours ago
Pasco’s marijuana shop plan is discriminatory, and other Herald letters to the editor | Opinion
Pasco, WA3 days ago
VFW manager accused of stealing $300,000 in pull tab cash and more in Prosser
Prosser, WA2 days ago
Tri-Cities swimmers come up big at WA state championships
Richland, WA20 hours ago
Have your say. WA council coming to Tri-Cities for local ag land solar project
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Knife threat on Amtrak train near Pasco called a hate crime
Pasco, WA1 day ago
Wind knocks out power around Tri-Cities. Plus, what the next storm is bringing
Kennewick, WA2 days ago
Pasco council takes back its vote on retail cannabis stores. Here’s why
Pasco, WA1 day ago
Tri-Cities police helped injured dog get surgery. Now ‘Cody’ needs a new home
West Richland, WA1 day ago
Richland cafe trains workers with disabilities to fill demand for restaurant jobs
Richland, WA1 day ago
It’s time Tri-City school districts admit systemic racism exists | Opinion
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
Postal service hiring 1,000 workers in WA. Tri-Cities job fair can hook you up
Pasco, WA6 days ago
Fight at house party near Tri-Cities golf course ends with 1 person shot
Richland, WA4 days ago
Tri-Cities judge charged with 2nd DUI returns to work. But there are limits
Richland, WA5 days ago
Chukar Cherries recalls ‘Cherry Bombs’ over undisclosed nuts in the bag
Prosser, WA18 hours ago
Want to run for Miss Tri-Cities or volunteer to help? Info session coming up
Kennewick, WA4 days ago
With over 30 acts, this new Tri-Cities music festival could be the next big thing
Richland, WA1 day ago
Fight in front of downtown Tri-Cities restaurant ends with multiple shots fired
Kennewick, WA3 days ago
$13M project paused in Richland after soaring electric and water bills
Richland, WA4 hours ago
Tri-Cities family opens free market to help the community through hard times
Kennewick, WA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy