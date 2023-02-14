Veteran journalist returns to Tri-City Herald newsroom

Wendy Culverwell, a longtime Northwest journalist, has rejoined the Tri-City Herald newsroom.

She will write about business, development and the city of Richland.

She succeeds assistant editor and reporter Cory McCoy, who has shifted beats and is now covering, social accountability and enterprise, including homelessness, mental health and Benton and Franklin county government.

Culverwell covered education and business for the Herald from 1997-2003.

She returned from 2015-19 to cover local government and business. She was editor of the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business from 2019 until she left earlier this month.

Wendy Culverwell

She spent a decade at the Portland Business Journal covering business news, commercial real estate and sustainability. And she previously worked for The Olympian, Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Federal Way News.

She can be reached at wculverwell@tricityherald.com .