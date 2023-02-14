Derby BOE votes against renewal of Superintendent, assistants in 2024

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — At the USD 260 Board of Education meeting on Monday night, the board voted 4-2 to not renew the contract of Superintendent Heather Bohaty and two assistant superintendents for the 2024-2025 year.

A USD 260 spokesperson said the three positions are under contract through 2024.

“Historically, Superintendent contracts at Derby Public Schools are brought annually around this time and are a rolling two-year contract,” A school spokesperson said. “We believe further conversation may take place at a future Board Meeting to clarify the Board’s desire regarding these contracts.”

According to Derby Schools’ website , Bohaty has served within the Derby public school system for over 27 years as a teacher, principal and assistant superintendent.

Additionally, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Becky Moeder and Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Holly Putnam’s contracts were voted to not be renewed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.