Off-duty Goddard police officer hit by alleged drunk driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita woman was arrested on Monday evening after she was allegedly intoxicated when she was involved in a crash with an off-duty Goddard police officer.

Wichita police say at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers responded to an officer-in-trouble call near the intersection of Ridge Road and School Street. When officers arrived, they talked to a Goddard police officer who was involved in a crash with a silver Kia sedan.

Police say the Goddard officer was traveling south on Ridge Road in his take-home patrol vehicle when the woman driving the Kia pulled out in front of him, causing a collision.

The Goddard officer refused treatment at the scene. The other woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, transporting an open container, failure to yield right-of-way, and violation of driver’s license restrictions.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.