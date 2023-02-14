Chester County Home to One of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

1906 at Longwood Gardens. Photo by OpenTable.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has released its annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, and one of them is right here in Chester County, writes Kaamil Jones for NBC10 Philadelphia.

OpenTable determined the restaurants that provide the best Valentine’s Day dining experience by analyzing more than 13 million reviews, and 1906 at Longwood Gardens made the cut.

Named in honor of the year Pierre S. du Pont purchased the grounds that were developed into Longwood Gardens , 1906 offers fresh, seasonal fare with a focus on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients for an unparalleled dining experience.

This Kennett Square gem offers a unique chance to take in the beautiful gardens while enjoying a romantic dinner with a menu that includes plenty of meals with mushrooms.

“We have a wonderful tradition of dining here and enjoying the Christmas displays for the new year,” wrote one reviewer. “The food is always delicious, and we love the mushroom soup. Their menu is always impressive with chef specials as well. We look forward to the special dessert, the delicious and fun Pomme de Noel. The warm spiced wine was a nice addition this year and tastes like Christmas cheer in a glass!”