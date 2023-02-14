Open in App
Chester County, PA
See more from this location?
VISTA.Today

Chester County Home to One of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBTww_0knJjXqH00
1906 at Longwood Gardens.Photo byOpenTable.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has released its annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America, and one of them is right here in Chester County, writes Kaamil Jones for NBC10 Philadelphia.

OpenTable determined the restaurants that provide the best Valentine’s Day dining experience by analyzing more than 13 million reviews, and 1906 at Longwood Gardens made the cut.

Named in honor of the year Pierre S. du Pont purchased the grounds that were developed into Longwood Gardens, 1906 offers fresh, seasonal fare with a focus on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients for an unparalleled dining experience.

This Kennett Square gem offers a unique chance to take in the beautiful gardens while enjoying a romantic dinner with a menu that includes plenty of meals with mushrooms.

“We have a wonderful tradition of dining here and enjoying the Christmas displays for the new year,” wrote one reviewer. “The food is always delicious, and we love the mushroom soup. Their menu is always impressive with chef specials as well. We look forward to the special dessert, the delicious and fun Pomme de Noel. The warm spiced wine was a nice addition this year and tastes like Christmas cheer in a glass!”

Read more about the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America at NBC10 Philadelphia.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
NY Post: Recently Sold Home in Mt. Airy Came with Unique Addition: Cemetery in Backyard
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Miss Philadelphia Pair Crowned in Ceremony at Prestigious Lincoln University
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Film Director to Visit West Chester University to Discuss The Bell Affair
West Chester, PA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Phoenixville Couple Personalizes New Digs, Honors Its Connection to Borough’s Steelmaking Past
Phoenixville, PA22 hours ago
Here are Some of the Best Things to Do in Phoenixville
Phoenixville, PA1 day ago
Kennett Square Woman Celebrates Success of Pandemic-Born Cake Shop
Kennett Square, PA2 days ago
King of Prussia Mall Hosts Bridal Showcases Entertainment Company Wedding Exhibit
King Of Prussia, PA1 day ago
Winery in West Grove — a ‘Magnificent Piece of Property’ — Gets Fresh Start Under Owner
West Grove, PA2 days ago
Jazz Age Crime Drama at Greystone Hall Gives Audiences an Interactive Experience
West Chester, PA1 day ago
West Chester Ice Climber’s Winter Hobby Affected by Climate Change
West Chester, PA1 day ago
West Chester Conservator Restores ‘Orphan’ Abraham Lincoln Portrait
West Chester, PA3 days ago
Once an 800-Strong Gathering in Downingtown, Fundraiser Grows to Over 4,000 Participants
Downingtown, PA2 days ago
Kennett Township Discusses Future of Historic Fussell House
Kennett Township, PA1 day ago
‘Beyond My Wildest Expectations’: West Chester University Dean Returns From Fulbright Program Experience in Vietnam
West Chester, PA1 day ago
West Chester-Based Pharma Company Plans Sale of Shares Worth $32.5 Million
West Chester, PA22 hours ago
CEO of Creative Capital Wealth Management Group Recognized as ‘Outstanding Citizen’ at Awards Dinner
Phoenixville, PA2 days ago
King of Prussia Rail Project Slated to Temporarily Affect Chester Valley Trail Use
King Of Prussia, PA3 days ago
Newtown Square-Based Search Firm Rebrands to Reflect Its Expanded Capabilities
Newtown Square, PA3 days ago
After 30-Plus Surgeries, Berwyn Teen Who Miraculously Survived Being Electrocuted Regains Some Independence
Berwyn, PA1 day ago
Devon Prep Grad Breaks Track Records as He Pursues Nursing Degree
Washington, DC3 days ago
Citadel Credit Union Hires Sheri Perkins to Lead Its Retirement & Wealth Management Division
West Chester, PA3 days ago
From Oxford to Avondale to Westtown, This Eighth-Grader ‘Got Game’ Beyond Her Years
Oxford, PA22 hours ago
Downingtown Sixth Graders Learn Impactful CPR, AED Skills
Downingtown, PA3 days ago
Phoenixville Ukrainians Prepare to Mark Anniversary of Russian War Against Ukraine
Phoenixville, PA3 days ago
West Chester-Born Basketball Legend Makes Slam Dunk in Hall of Fame
West Chester, PA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy