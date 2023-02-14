Four Montco Communities Need Adult Mentors to Guide Teens from Legal Troubles

The diversionary program — launched in 2003 — uses adult volunteers to help juveniles benefit from a judiciary second chance. The YAP pairings seek to provide low-level offenders with relationships that will steer them away from recidivist crimes like vandalism and shoplifting.
YAP volunteers are fully trained before serving and donate an average of five hours per month.
“The only requirement is a desire to help juveniles make a positive change in their lives,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.
