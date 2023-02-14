Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
KFOR

Oklahoma City Council considers earlier curfew for Bricktown

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11klfi_0knJiZdw00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Council is thinking of changing Bricktown’s Entertainment District curfew.

According to the City of OKC, the OKC Council is considering changing Bricktown’s curfew from 11 p.m. to 9 p.m. for anyone younger than 18 unaccompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult.

“The proposal is in no way meant to discourage juveniles from enjoying all Bricktown has to offer,” said Assistant City Manager Jason Ferbrache. “Instead, the change in curfew is intended to incentivize unattended teens to return to their families or engage in other youth-oriented activities once their event or outing in Bricktown has concluded.”

LOCAL NEWS: Bill to bring competition to OG&E introduced in Oklahoma

The Bricktown Association Board supports the earlier curfew.

“It’s important Bricktown continue to grow and thrive, and the proposed curfew will help us retain our spot as OKC’s top entertainment district,” said Bricktown Association Board Chair Chad Huntington. “Ensuring the safety of thousands of visitors every week is our top priority.”

The City of OKC says the current curfew is 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day, seven days a week. The curfew requires police to ask for minors’ ages and reason for being in the area before taking action.

The curfew also provides exceptions including, but not limited to, when the minor is accompanied by a parent or responsible adult, is participating in an employment activity, is involved in an emergency, or is going to or returning from an official event.

Find more Top Stories from KFOR.com

According to officials, the curfew for minors citywide is 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. Monday-Friday and 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday-Sunday. The current and proposed curfew includes Bricktown and Lower Bricktown all the way to the Oklahoma River. Violators are subject to a class “a” offense.

The proposed ordinance is planned for a public hearing on Feb. 28 and vote on March 14. If passed with an emergency, it will take effect immediately.

For more information, visit the City of OKC’s website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Oklahoma City, OK newsLocal Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City leaders break ground on new fairgrounds Coliseum
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Suspicious package reported in downtown Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
City begins trash clean-up outside SW OKC apartments
Oklahoma City, OK16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Northwest Oklahoma City restaurant investigated, authorities find illegal alcohol and drugs
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Police: Serial burglar behind bars after crime spree across Oklahoma, state lines
Elk City, OK13 hours ago
One person stabbed in northwest Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Drag performers could face fines & jail under proposed law
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Video: Lexington man flees in 100 mph Purcell chase
Purcell, OK2 hours ago
‘You just see mounds of trash,’ Daycare near troubled apartment complex wants trash piles cleaned up
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
OKC Beautiful needs help planting trees in Midtown, Downtown
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
El Reno police take the plunge for Special Olympics
El Reno, OK2 days ago
PHOTOS: Historic Chisholm Trail farm celebrates birth of longhorn calf
Yukon, OK1 day ago
Trash truck goes up in flames on highway
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Police investigating after teen shot in NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Arrest made after body found at Lake Thunderbird
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
OSBI arrests man in connection to body found at Lake Thunderbird
Norman, OK1 day ago
Seminole Fire Department seeks information in arson investigation
Seminole, OK1 day ago
Missing man Casey Register found safe
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Seminole woman allegedly sets man’s motorcycles on fire
Seminole, OK1 day ago
Silver Alert canceled: OKC police say missing man found
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Dozens of patients affected by power outage at Edmond hospital site
Edmond, OK2 days ago
Man accused of ambushing deputies, killing one, to be evaluated further for mental competency
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Deadly skydiving accident
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Woman jumps to safety after car catches fire
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Video: Fire crews battle car fire at gas station
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
Oklahoma City family says stranger put out backyard fire with his feet, then vanished
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Body camera footage of stolen fire truck chase released
Choctaw, OK1 day ago
Man says he set apartment fire to kill snakes in the wall
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
EL Reno police stop robbery suspects headed the wrong way
El Reno, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy