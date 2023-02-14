Open in App
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Breeze Airways adds 4 Florida destinations from TF Green

By Melanie DaSilva,

9 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Breeze Airways announced it is adding four new routes to Florida from Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport starting in July.

Nonstop flights to Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and Sarasota-Bradenton are now on sale at introductory fares from $39 one way.

“We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop,” Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey said. “Providence residents can now get to Florida twice as fast, for about half the price!”

RELATED: Breeze Airways to hire 250 workers at TF Green

The following dates are when flights will be available:

  • Fort Myers (Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, starting July 13)
  • Orlando (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, starting July 14)
  • Sarasota-Bradenton (Thursday and Sunday, starting July 13)
  • Tampa (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday starting July 14)

Breeze said it now offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states across the country.

