King of Prussia Cyclist Pedals toward World Championship, Never Leaving His House

Brian Duffy. Photo by Team USA at Cycling Weekly.

King of Prussia athlete Brian Duffy is one of the Team USA favorites in the 2023 UCI Cycling Esports World Championship, taking place in the virtual world of Zwift. Christopher Schwenker spun through the details for Cycling Weekly.

Duffy, ranked No. 13 in the world by Zwift, has a realistic chance to bring home the coveted rainbow jersey — the highest honor the esport offers — on Feb. 18.

Zwift, a global platform that launched in 2014 from its Calif. headquarters, enables cyclists and runners to train, compete, and interact virtual settings like New York , London , and Paris .

“He has the right physical attributes and mindset and looks to be America’s best chance in this year’s World Championship race format,” said iconic American cycling announcer Dave Towle.

Duffy is quick to credit his team for his success.

“I race on NeXT Esport p/b Enshored, the top ecycling team in the world,” he said. “Conversing, training, and racing with some of the top athletes in the world has served as a major advantage and has helped me develop as a rider.”

The 34-year-old former professional triathlete finished 20th overall in the 2022 Esport World Championships, a record he hopes to beat this time around.

“I can’t wait to be a part of Team USA once more,” he said.