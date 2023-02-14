Jenkintown’s Bradley Cooper Ad Was a Bright Spot in a Grim Super Bowl

Bradley Cooper and mom Gloria Campano. Photo by T-Mobile/YouTube at FOX35 Orlando.

As the second half of Super Bowl LVII unfolded and the Philadelphia Eagles ‘ initial juju started to evaporate, Montgomery County viewers had little to smile about. But a first-quarter bright spot from Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper provided something of a salve for the anguish that followed, as reported by Elena Nicolaou for TODAY.

It was difficult not to fall for the familial chemistry in Cooper’s T-Mobile ad with his mother, Gloria Campano. The pair lent a lighthearted moment in an evening that home-town fans would desperately need as it wore on.

The commercial had the Oscar nominee sparring with his mom, his frequent red-carpet companion. She accompanied the actor to the 2022 Oscars and the 2019 Oscars and SAG Awards. The pair also quarantined together during the worst of the pandemic.

Cast as a sales representative, Cooper — wearing vivid T-Mobile employee garb — initially welcomed his mother into a store, intending to help her with a purchase.

The two then broke character almost immediately.

“You look like a flamingo in this,” noted Campano to Cooper, referring to his logoed pink shirt.

Later, she offered her son acting advice, which he does not believe he needs.

“I think I know what I’m doing,” he says. “I’ve been nominated nine times.”

Providing the humility that only a mother can, she immediately shot back: “Yeah, but you never won.”

It is not clear which cuts were real and which were scripted.

But the pair made one of the most fun commercials to air during the big game.