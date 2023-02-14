Open in App
Birmingham, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

UAB medical student launches Compassion Closet to help provide patients clothing

By Kristen McIntosh,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfT3U_0knJeywV00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A group of UAB medical students are working to ensure trauma patients leave the hospital with clean clothing.

First responders and medical staff are in the business of saving lives and sometimes that could come with the risk of damaging patients belongings. One of the most common damaged items during a medical emergency is clothing.

Now, Nick Hakes, a first year UAB medical student, and a team of fellow medical students are working to ensure all patients leave the hospital with clean clothing.

“Sometimes when I’m in the emergency department, I’m tasked with cutting off the clothes of trauma patients or emergency department patients and I often silently apologize as I’m cutting off they’re expensive or meaningful or difficult to replace clothing,” said Hakes.

“We tell our patients ‘Get well soon,’ but we don’t always provide the resources for them to do so, and when we don’t I think we’re failing our patients,” Hakes added.

You can donate new, clean clothing at the following drop off locations:

  • Volunteer Services: Spain Wallace, Floor 1
  • UAB Hospital information desk: North Pavilion, Floor 2, across from Starbucks
  • Medical Student Services: Volker Hall, Floor 1, Suite 102
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Birmingham, AL newsLocal Birmingham, AL
Many come out for emotional town hall on future of Birmingham-Southern College
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Wylam family concerned about abandoned property
Birmingham, AL12 hours ago
Community Conversation: The epidemic of gun violence through the eyes of Birmingham children
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Birmingham Southern College president addresses pushback, Rep. Terri Sewell poses challenge
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Man found shot in Birmingham, no suspects in custody
Birmingham, AL19 hours ago
Local churches seeing resurgence in membership post COVID-19 pandemic
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Free brake light repair service happening Birmingham this weekend
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
Ash Wednesday unifies faiths across Alabama
Homewood, AL1 day ago
Emergency supplies sold tax free this weekend
Vestavia Hills, AL21 hours ago
Cat survives 14-month journey to Las Vegas from Alabama
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
‘Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead’ debuts at UAB
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Jefferson County Coroner’s Office searching for families of 3 people who recently died
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
$250k grant awarded to city of Good Hope
Good Hope, AL20 hours ago
Black entrepreneurship conference held in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Man dead after reportedly shot in Birmingham Wednesday
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Jefferson County Commission to vote on funding to support Magic City Classic
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
CBS 42 Community Conversation: How gun violence is impacting youth throughout Birmingham
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Police seek identity of Birmingham robbery suspect
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
VIDEO: Woman attacked, neighbors terrorized by dogs in Carbon Hill
Carbon Hill, AL2 days ago
Homewood experiences uptick in mail theft
Homewood, AL17 hours ago
Alabama softball teams travel to Tuscaloosa to compete in annual Gena Frith Classic
Tuscaloosa, AL12 hours ago
One killed in Hoover crash on I-65
Hoover, AL2 days ago
Why hasn’t Alabama’s Brandon Miller been charged?
Tuscaloosa, AL19 hours ago
Testimony: UA basketball player Brandon Miller allegedly provided gun to Darius Miles in deadly Tuscaloosa shooting
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Attorneys for Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller dispute allegations he was involved in fatal shooting in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy