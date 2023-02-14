Open in App
Virginia Beach, VA
See more from this location?
WAVY News 10

Virginia creates task force on antisemitism

By Stephanie Hudson,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W4Klf_0knJese900

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A new report on the state of Antisemitism in America shows 41% of Jewish Americans feel less secure than they did a year ago. One in five have altered their daily lives out of fear.

“It’s pervasive and we need action,” said Betty Ann Levin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Tidewater.

Report addresses antisemitism in the commonwealth

Levin has experienced antisemitism first hand in Virginia Beach. “My kids have in school; not from acts but from comments,” Levin told WAVY.

Antisemitic flyers were also distributed in her neighborhood and others last summer.

“It’s really disturbing and not only Jewish people, but non Jewish people feel targeted,” she said.

The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is forming a new Antisemitism Task Force in response to the recommendation of the Governor’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism report issued in December.

Attorney General Miyares creates ‘first of its kind’ antisemitism Task Force for Virginia

“We take our role as the people’s protector incredibly seriously. No one should be looking over their shoulder in fear,” Miyares told WAVY.

The task force’s mission will center on four strategies: monitoring, gathering information, education and investigating instances of antisemitism in the commonwealth.

“You cross the line, you think you can get away with harming a fellow Virginian, you’ll be hearing from our office and from law enforcement very soon,” Miyares said.

Protecting Jewish day schools and synagogues is high on his list of priorities, as well as educating young people on university campuses in Virginia about antisemitism.

Levin is hopeful the new task force will lead to change. “We thought in some ways in 2023 we were past this conversation, but we’re not and so I’m proud that Virginia is going to be a leader,” she said.

Miyares’ office is taking applications for those who want to be involved in the task force. You can submit instances of antisemitic discrimination to AG Miyares’ office, using this online form.

Meanwhile, Levin says the best thing we can all do is talk about it, especially with our kids.

Here are some resources to help guide you in those conversations:

Virginia Center For Inclusive Communities

Anti Defamation League

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Senator Tim Kaine and Lynchburg City Schools gather to discuss challenges facing education and announce new eco-friendly busses
Lynchburg, VA18 hours ago
Concerns raised as VB expands policing authority for sheriff’s deputies
Virginia Beach, VA15 hours ago
Virginia Beach to host Read Across America event Mar. 3
Virginia Beach, VA20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Portsmouth city government holds career fair
Portsmouth, VA15 hours ago
State of the art metal detectors put in three Newport News high schools
Newport News, VA14 hours ago
Three sentenced in connection to gun straw purchasing conspiracy in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach, VA1 day ago
Police looking for ‘critically missing’ Virginia Beach man
Virginia Beach, VA10 hours ago
Hidden History: Norfolk region’s domestic slave trade exposed
Norfolk, VA1 day ago
Investigation into Richneck school shooting complete; case turned over to commonwealth's attorney
Newport News, VA2 days ago
NC House Speaker Tim Moore, Rep. David Willis ‘rammed several times’ while driving to Raleigh from Wilson, spokeswoman confirms
Raleigh, NC10 hours ago
4 options presented for future of Hampton Carousel
Hampton, VA1 day ago
Family mourns loss of Norfolk teen who meant so much to his family
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
Former Commonwealth’s Attorney weighs in on Richneck investigation
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Deal that could save Virginia Beach millions on schools deferred again
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Del. Tim Anderson not seeking reelection
Virginia Beach, VA2 days ago
Newport News grandmother wants justice after Heritage HS student killed
Newport News, VA1 day ago
Pregnant Florida inmate seeks release, says baby didn’t commit crime
Miami, FL20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy